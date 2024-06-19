THROWBACK: When Shraddha Kapoor described her idea of love and revealed her ideal man ‘shouldn’t be boring’

Shraddha Kapoor has been making headlines for her rumored relationship with Rahul Mody for quite some time now. It looks like the actress has made it official, as she recently dropped a selfie with Rahul alongside a quirky message.

It is the perfect moment to revisit the time when Shraddha described her idea of love and revealed the qualities she desired in her ideal partner.

When Shraddha Kapoor talked about love being madness and described her ideal man

In an old interview with The Times of India, Shraddha Kapoor said, “Love for me should be madness.” She continued that love shouldn’t be “mediocre,” unlike a lot of other things.

When asked to describe her ideal man, the Stree actress revealed that he should be adventurous. Shraddha expressed that her ideal partner should wish to explore different things in life. She said that he should have a love for travel as well as food and should take her on movie dates. Shraddha added, “He shouldn't be boring, he shouldn't be lazy.”

Shraddha Kapoor makes it insta official with Rahul Mody

On the night of June 18, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a selfie with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. For the uninitiated, Rahul is a scriptwriter and has also worked on the 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which starred Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor.

In the picture, Shraddha and Rahul were seen twinning in white, with the actress’ arm wrapped around her beau’s. She captioned it, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar @modyrahulmody,” accompanied by laughing and red heart emojis. Shraddha also used the song Neend Churayee Meri from the movie Ishq in the background to convey her feelings.

In March 2024, Shraddha and Rahul were spotted arriving at Jamnagar together, where they attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Shraddha had also teased her relationship when she flaunted her ‘R’ pendant later that month.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her movie Stree 2, which marks the sequel to her horror comedy Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film arrives in cinemas on August 15.

