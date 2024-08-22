THROWBACK: When Shraddha Kapoor offered support to a badly injured John Abraham and he said 'ye kaise help kar sakti hai'

John Abraham is one of the biggest Bollywood action stars, and he has consistently entertained the audience with his spectacular action scenes and stunts. However, not many people know the amount of effort and sacrifices that go into executing an action scene.

John once revealed that during the Budapest schedule of Force 2, he was injured so badly that doctors suggested cutting his foot. However, on the suggestion of a doctor from Mumbai, he traveled to the city with a drain pipe in his knee. The actor recalled meeting Shraddha Kapoor during his flight who felt bad looking at his condition.

John Abraham shared the anecdote at The Kapil Sharma Show during the promotions of Force 2 where he was accompanied by co-actress Sonakshi Sinha. The actor recalled that during the shoot of a major action scene, he got badly injured. For 6 days he used to visit the hospital where the doctors would remove the clotted blood from his knees and he would get back to action. However, later the situation worsened and he was told that his foot needed to be cut.

A stunned John sought help from his Mumbai-based doctor who suggested him to travel back to the city with a drain pipe in his knee. Interestingly, on his way back, he met Shraddha Kapoor who shared the flight with him.

Feeling bad to see his situation, the actress offered him help. But the actor amusingly shared he didn't believe she could help him. "Toh maine Shraddha ko dekha, matlab itni choti hai, to maine bola ye kaise help kar sakti hai, matlab kahi gir jayegi woh (I looked at Shraddha and wondered how would she help me, she'd trip and fall.)". He further added that he somehow reached Mumbai and got 3rd surgery done. "Do hafte hospital mein aur aaj vaapis action kar raha hu main (Two weeks in hospital and now I am back to action," he concluded.

Meanwhile, John's latest film Vedaa was released in the cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also features Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ashish Vidyarthi among others in main roles.

