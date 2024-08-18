THROWBACK: When Shraddha Kapoor rejected THIS Salman Khan movie at 16 which could have been her big debut

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in 2010 with the film Teen Patti but did you know that she was offered her first film when she was just 16 and that too opposite Salman Khan? Yes, you heard that right. In an old interview with Hindustan Times, the Ok Jaanu actress revealed that she was offered Khan’s 2005 movie Lucky: No Time For Love. The role was eventually played by actress Sneha Ullal.

Shraddha admitted that she always wanted to be an actor but let go of that offer because she wanted to complete her studies. The Baaghi actress added, “I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan.”

Two films down from her debut, Shraddha starred in the iconic romantic musical Aashiqui 2 which entirely changed the fate of her career. The actress became an overnight sensation and ever since then there was no looking back for her. Over the last decade, Kapoor has starred in some successful projects including Chhichhore, Saaho, Stree, ABCD 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi 3, and Stree Dancer 3D among others.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying the sequel of her hit horror comedy franchise Stree 2 which has entered the Rs 100 crore club within just a few days of its release. The movie directed by Amar Kaushik also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in central roles. After its theatrical run, Stree 2 will arrive on Prime Video.

While recently speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively, the Haseena Parkar actress shared how she sinks in online negativity. To this, Shraddha had told us, “I believe in their (audiences’) love. If you’re getting that, you’re very very blessed in life. The audience is the most important part of films. The audience is the king and queen. As long as I am entertaining them and they are happy with what I am doing.”

