Throwback: When Siddhant Chaturvedi was 'quite nervous' to work with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next

Siddhant Chaturvedi, , and Ananya Panday have wrapped up the filming of Shakun Batra’s upcoming film. Shakun has previously directed two ventures including ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ starring Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor. In 2016, he directed ‘Kapoor and Sons’ starring , , and . The yet-untitled feature will mark Shakun’s third directorial venture. Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya shared several BTS pictures from the shoot of the film post the production work got completed. Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a break-out performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy and is awaiting his next release.

Siddhant has several projects lined up including the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli. In a previous interview with TOI, Siddhant had spoken about feeling nervous before commencing the shoot alongside Deepika Padukone. Siddhant had worked with Deepika for the first time in Shakun Batra’s film. He had said, “Deepika is extremely talented. She is one of our senior actresses and the prettiest, and yes, I was quite nervous to share the screen space with her. I was wondering how it would go before the shoot commenced, but it went off really well. She is extremely simple and we got along well.”

Ananya Panday had penned an emotional note on Instagram upon wrapping up the shoot for Shakun’s film. She wrote, “Blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family. A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore”.

