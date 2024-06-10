THROWBACK: When Sonakshi Sinha reacted hilariously to her wedding rumors with soon-to-be husband Zaheer Iqbal; Watch

Sonakshi Sinha and her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal haven’t officially spoken about their relationship. However, when they started dropping love-filled posts for each other on social media, it fanned the rumors of them allegedly dating each other.

Amid new reports of the couple getting into matrimony by the end of June 2024, we found Sinha’s old video in which she can be seen addressing the speculations in a funny way. Check it out!

When Sonakshi Sinha hilariously reacted to her wedding rumors

Ever since rumors of Sonakshi Sinha dating Zaheer Iqbal spread like wildfire, all their fans want is to see the couple tie the knot soon. Since then, there have been several reports that suggested that the couple might have made their relationship official to their family members.

This got the best of the Dabangg actress who decided to react to the rumors in a funny way. She took to Instagram and dropped a video. In the clip, she was seen enacting a trending audio. She wrote on the reel, “Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?” Sinha penned in the captions, “Proposal, roka, mehendi, sangeet sab fix kar hi liya hai toh pls mujhe bata do.”

Take a look at the video:

Sonakshi recently impressed the audience by playing a dual role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Among the people who showered her with love was her rumor BF Zaheer Iqbal. The actor took to Instagram and shared the track Tilasmi Bahein which features Sinha.

Advertisement

Penning his appreciation for her, he wrote, “Some things r just too inspiring to be just a fleeting story. So here’s a post of something and someone that inspires me. Matlab just look at this yaar … kamaaalll … seriously kya he boley koi … Matlab really … just … wowwwwww. Aaiiii haiiiii Fareedannnnn. Kaatillllllll. Tilasmi means Magic, Magic = YOU.”

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to get married in June 2024?

India Today exclusively reported that Sonakshi is getting married to Zaheer on June 23 in Mumbai. A report by Times Now also stated that the wedding is going to be hush-hush.

ALSO READ: Will Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal get married on June 23? Here's what new report suggests