THROWBACK: When Sonakshi Sinha said 'mai toh chahungi mai bahut dance karu apni khud ki wedding mein'

In the next couple of hours, Sonakshi Sinha will be married to her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Their fans speculated about their love affair when the celebs started dropping mushy images with each other and expressed their love on social media.

While the actress stayed mum about her relationship with her Double XL co-star, she spoke about her wedding plans and expressed her desire to dance at her wedding, in an old interview. Check it out!

When Sonakshi Sinha spoke about dancing at her wedding

On June 21, several inside images from Sonakshi Sinha’s mehendi celebration went viral online. In the pictures, the soon-to-be-married couple flaunted their million-dollar smiles as they posed with their friends. The next day, June 22, a small puja was hosted at Sona’s Mumbai residence Ramayana where her parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha were spotted along with the bride-to-be.

Ahead of their wedding on June 23, an old interview of the Dabangg actress has surfaced online, In the clip from 2022, she can be seen talking about her wedding plans. Sonakshi told Bombay Times, “Mai toh chahungi mai both dance karu apni khud ki wedding me. (I would like to dance a lot at my wedding.)”

When the paps asked her when is she getting married, the Rowdy Rathore actress responded, “Hoegi baba hoegi, don’t worry. Ho jaegi. Mujhey khud nhi pata. Jab hogi tab he aapko pata chalega. It will happen, don’t worry. I don’t know when but when it will happen, you all will get to know.)”

Advertisement

Earlier, eagle-eyed paps captured the actress walking towards the mandir inside the premises of her home to perform a puja with her mother. Wearing a blue kurta-pajama set, she flaunted her bridal glow. Sona also posed for the shutterbugs, giving them a peek into her minimal mehendi.

Zaheer Iqbal, on the other hand, was spotted in Bandra enjoying a family dinner with her close ones. On Sunday, the couple is expected to have a civil marriage followed by a lavish dinner. Now the question is, will she dance at her wedding? Well, to find that out, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Manisha Koirala sends gifts to her Heeramandi co-star ahead of big day