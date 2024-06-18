THROWBACK: When Sonakshi Sinha was pranked by husband-to-be Zaheer Iqbal with his special 'bhaa technique'; Watch

A big wedding is upcoming in the Bollywood industry as Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly set to exchange vows on June 23. Poonam Dhillon, Daisy Shah, 'Mama' Pahlaj Nihalani, Honey Singh, and others hinted at the wedding as they most of them talked about getting an invitation card.

As their special day comes close, here's a throwback to the time when Zaheer played a hilarious prank on Sonakshi.

Zaheer Iqbal's special 'bhaa technique' to prank Sonakshi Sinha

As we know Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal worked together in the film Double XL. During the release of their comedy-drama, the duo used to share several pictures and videos from the sets and promotions.

On October 19, 2022, Zaheer and Sonakshi made a collaborative post on their Instagram account and shared a video. In the clip, we can see the groom-to-be pranking his bride-to-be. As Sonakshi along with Huma Qureshi enters a place, Zaheer used his 'bhaa technique' to scare them.

Sharing the video, he captioned it, "Ladies and Gentlemen, on popular DEMAND I once again present to u the “ BHAAAAA TECHNIQUE “

Have a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's probable wedding guest list

News18 Showsha mentioned that the couple's wedding guest list features big names from the industry. A source told the portal, “Apart from the Sinhas and the Ratansis, the ceremony will see many of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s close friends and peers. The lovebirds have extended an invite to Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Varun Sharma, all of who they share a deep friendship with it.”

Apart from them, the Heeramandi cast will attend the wedding. The report further stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and others have also been sent wedding cards.

According to the portal, Sonakshi's Dabangg co-star Salman Khan has also been sent an invitation but his attendance is still in doubt as he will be busy shooting for Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, the portal also revealed that the wedding card is beautifully made and has a quirky design like a magazine cover on which it's written, 'the rumors are true.'

