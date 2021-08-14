THROWBACK: When Sonam Kapoor admitted she'd be 'very happy to tell' if Rhea Kapoor is getting married to Karan

Since last night, actor Anil Kapoor's house is buzzing with activity as reports of his daughter Rhea Kapoor getting married to her long time beau Karan Boolani on Saturday are doing rounds. Amid this, also has flown down from London with Anand Ahuja and fans are excited to see another fun wedding. Amid this, we found an old chat where Sonam had first opened up about Rhea and Karan's relationship. The actress had back then revealed that the two were together for over a decade now.

Back in the day, in a chat with Zoom TV, Sonam had said that when her sister Rhea gets married, she would elated to share the news with the world. "Oh, no. When she does get married I'll be very happy to tell you," Sonam had said. Further, talking about Karan and Rhea's decade long relationship back then, Sonam said that they've been seeing each other for 10 years and denied reports of them getting married. Back then, reports of Rhea and Karan's wedding were rife.

"They've been dating for 10 years, they've not gotten married yet. When the happy news is there, it'll all be announced. But, no, they are not getting married this year," Sonam had told Zoom TV back in the day. Now, as reports of Rhea and Karan getting married today are out, fans of the Kapoor family are excited to see how the designer-producer would be tying to knot with her long time beau Karan.

Karan and Rhea have now been dating each other for over 13 years and have been spending time together amid the pandemic as well. Photos of Rhea along with her pet have been shared by Karan on his Instagram handle several times and well, surely they have received love from netizens.

