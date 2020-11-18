When SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra pushed Ananya Panday into a river while rafting in Rishikesh; WATCH

We recently stumbled upon a throwback video when SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra pushed Ananya Panday into a river. Check out the video.

Ananya Panday made an impressive Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's flick Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. The young actress received much love and appreciation for her debut performance. Post that she has been proving her mettle as a talented actor with every film. For every actor, the first film holds a special place and memories connected with it are cherished forever. The same is the case with Chunky Panday’s daughter. The Khaali Peeli star had a blast while shooting for her first film. It is no secret that the diva shares a great rapport with film’s director Punit as they often do pranks on each other.

Speaking of this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback video which is from Ananya’s SOTY2 shoot days in Rishikesh. What actually shocked the viewers in the video was Punit abruptly pushing the actress into the water at the end of their rafting session. It so happened that while shooting in Rishikesh, Tiger, Ananya and Tara Sutaria along with Punit went for river rafting in their spare time. At the end of rafting session, the ace filmmaker pushed the Pati Patni Aur Woh star in the shallow end of the river. One simply cannot miss Ananya’s shocking face. Later on, the director helped her to climb back on the boat.

Check out the video below:

Ananya, who was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and .

Read Also: Krishna Shroff reunites with Tiger Shroff & family post breakup with beau Eban Hyams; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×