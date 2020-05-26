THROWBACK: When Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor made for a fashionable mother and daughter duo as they posed together

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been close to her mommy Sridevi, never leaves a chance to express her love for the legendary actress.

When breathed her last in February 2018, Bollywood had lost one of its brightest stars. She was one of the legendary actresses of Indian cinema who is know just known for stupendous acting skills but panache made her the queen of millions of hearts. And when her daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with ’s production Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar, it was a delight to watch her on the silver screen as she reminded of cine buffs with her looks and onscreen presence.

Undoubtedly, Janhvi looks like a replica of her mother and is often seen following Sridevi’s footsteps. Recently, we have got our hands on a throwback picture of the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress wherein she was seen posing with her mommy. This picture was clicked before Janhvi made her big debut in Bollywood. In the throwback picture, Sridevi looked ravishing in her cream coloured outfit with multicoloured floral embroidery. On the other hand, Janhvi was also a sight to behold in her red coloured off shoulder dress. Needless to say, Sridevi and Janhvi did make a fashionable mother-daughter duo, isn’t it?

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi’s throwback picture:

For the uninitiated, Sridevi had died of accidental drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel in 2018. To recall, the diva was there to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding and was accompanied by husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi which Janhvi was busy with her debut movie Dhadak.

Needless to say, Janhvi and the entire family was heartbroken with Sridevi’s untimely demise. Talking about the monumental loss, the Dhadak girl had stated, “It hasn't been an easy experience. My work and my family have given me the strength to go on. If it wasn't for coming back to the sets of Dhadak or being able to act, I think it would have been much tougher than what it is now. I am very thankful that I had the opportunity to work in the film and act. It saved me in many ways.”

Besides, Janhvi has also been all praises for her mother’s glorious career in showbiz. In fact, talked about her frequent comparisons with Sridevi, the Dostana 2 actress stated that she can never emulate the legendary star. “She was such a creatively fuelled person, so emotional and sensitive. It was a vibrant energy to have her around. Her knowledge of cinema and acting, I think, is unparalleled — she did 350 films from the age of four. Acting, for her, was instinctive; it was like breathing, not a textbook thing. She never gave me tips, but watching her was everything, even in daily life,” the young starlet was quoted saying.

To note, while Sridevi couldn’t see her daughter’s grand debut in Bollywood, the late actress did give her a special piece of advice for the latter’s journey in the showbiz world. Recalling her times with mommy Sridevi, Janhvi revealed that the veteran actress always told her to be a good person from within before becoming a good actor in her life. The Dhadak actress also emphasised that Sridevi believed that the camera, captures everything as whatever one thinks does reflect on their faces. "My mother would always tell me, whatever you think and carry in your heart, will show on your face. So, it is important for an actor to be a good person from within because the camera captures everything," Janhvi was quoted saying at an event.

In fact, Sridevi, in one of her interviews, had also advised Janhvi to work hard in the industry as it always pays. And looks like the young diva is paying heed to every advice given by her late mother. After winning hearts with her debut performance in Dhadak, Janhvi has her handful of interesting projects. The diva is currently gearing up for Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie is a biopic on Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena who played a key role in evacuating the injured soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.

Besides, Janhvi will also be seen in the much talked about Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya and RoohiAfza opposite Rajkummar Rao. This isn’t all. She will also be seen playing a key role in Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Vicky Kaushal, , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

