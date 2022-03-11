Throwback: When Sridevi said seeing daughter Janhvi Kapoor get married would bring her great joy

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has made her mark in the film industry and today, she is considered to be one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. But did you know her superstar mother, late actress Sridevi never wanted her to join the films? Yes, you read it right. Back in 2017, in an interview, Sridevi had said that when her daughter told her that she wanted to join the film industry, she wasn't in favour of it and would have loved to see her get married.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Sridevi had said, "She (Janhvi) wanted to do the film and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But, as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actor, I will be a proud mother." For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut, with Dhadak in 2018 alongside Ishaan Khatter.

In 2018, speaking to Vogue, Janhvi said that her mother never wanted her to be an actress as Sridevi thought she was naïve and wasn’t enough thick-skinned. However, she was more relaxed about Khushi getting into films. Janhvi said her mother wanted them to live a more relaxed life.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. This will be Janhvi and Rajkummar’s second collaboration after Roohi which was a box office hit as well.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor dons a golden shell dress and looks no less than a Greek goddess; WATCH