THROWBACK: When Sridevi was replaced in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar because of THIS reason

Baazigar is one of the blockbuster hits by Shah Rukh Khan and also featured Shilpa Shetty and Kajol in the lead. However, the divas weren’t the first choice for this Abbas-Mustan directorial.

was one of the legendary stars Bollywood ever had and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva was an epitome of panache and talent and it was a delight to watch her on the silver screen. She had given several blockbuster hits in her career spanning over four decades and was even considered as the lady Amitabh Bachchan of the industry. Sridevi has worked with several superstars over the years and managed to create beautiful onscreen chemistry.

And while we continue to cherish Sridevi’s magnificent charm, did you know that she was the first choice for ’s blockbuster hit Baazigar? Yes! You read it right. Makers Abbas-Mustan was keen to rope in Sridevi as the lead actress opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the thriller drama. In fact, the media reports suggested that the filmmakers had planned to cast Sridevi in a double role marking her first collaboration with the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor. However, the plan was later changed. According to the reports, while Abbas-Mustan were quite interesting in having Sridevi as the female lead, they realised that the senior actress might overshadow Shah Rukh’s character in the movie and the latter might not be able to connect with the audience.

To recall, SRK played a negative role in Baazigar and his character had an emotional connection with the audience such that people did feel bad when his character died in the movie. Given the importance of this emotional connection, directors Abbas-Mustan decided to rope in two different ladies and went on for a search for two new faces for Baazigar. As a result, and Kajol were roped in opposite Shah Rukh and the latter’s on-screen chemistry with both the ladies managed too won millions of hearts. Interestingly, Shah Rukh never got a chance to share the screen space with Sridevi ever again and we missed a golden opportunity to see an interesting jodi.

Even Shilpa Shetty had talked about replacing Sridevi in Baazigar and how the movie made her an overnight star. “Sridevi ji was supposed to play a double role in the film. But that did not work out, and two leading ladies were roped in later — me and Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan, too, wasn’t a huge superstar then, Kajol’s debut film Bekhudi (1992), too, hadn’t worked, and I was a newcomer, so it was a gamble of sorts. But once the film released, the three of us became stars. Even before Baazigar had released, Ratan Jain, the producer of the film, signed me for a three-film deal. First was Baazigar, the second was Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994) and the third was Dhadkan (2000) — all three turned out to be the biggest hits of my career,” Sridevi was quoted saying.

She also emphasised that Baazigar wasn’t supposed to be her debut movie initially, but destiny certainly had a different plan for her and she couldn’t be glad about it. Shilpa said, “I was supposed to make my debut with another film but as things work in the industry, that didn’t happen. Abbas and Mustan sir (film-makers) didn’t even ask me to give a screen test and roped me in after seeing my pictures. At 17, if you asked me if I knew what I was getting into, I would say I had no idea my life would turn out to be like this. I just wanted to do one film and see how things worked out for me. But as luck would have it, Baazigar turned out to be a platinum jubilee hit."

For the uninitiated, Baazigar is said to be inspired from 1991 Hollywood release A Kiss Before Dying featuring Matt Dillon, Sean Young, Max von Sydow, and Diane Ladd in the lead. To note, the Abbas-Mustan directorial made Shah Rukh Khan a big star and everyone was in awe of this handsome villain of Bollywood. Later, Shah Rukh tried his hands on romantic genre and rest as they is history. The superstar emerged as the Romance King of the showbiz world and taught the world how to fall in love. The superstar, who has given several superhits in his career so far, was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero. While the movie failed terribly at the box office, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project.

