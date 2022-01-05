Throwback: When SRK, Gauri Khan were 'disturbed' over rumours of AbRam Khan being Aryan Khan's love child

2021 was pretty tough for Shah Rukh Khan and his family. For those unaware, SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug bust case. However, the family stood strong and together passed through the tough time. But did you know, before the alleged drug case, Aryan Khan’s name popped up in another controversy? In 2013, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri welcomed their third child AbRam through surrogacy, however, rumours started doing rounds that AbRam was the love child of Aryan Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for being vocal, address the rumours during his appearance at a TED Talk in Vancouver in 2017. Speaking about the same, SRK had said, “Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri (Khan) and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that he was the love child of our first child, who was 15-years-old. Apparently, he had sown his wild oats with a girl while driving her car in Romania. And yeah, there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family. My son, who is 19 now, even now when you say ‘hello’ to him, he just turns around and says, ‘But bro, I didn’t even have a European driving license'."

Meanwhile, following the bail of Aryan Khan in the recent alleged drug case, Shah Rukh Khan has kept himself away from social media. However, according to the reports, he is back on sets. Speaking of which, fans will soon witness SRK’s magic on-screen in his next venture ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone.