THROWBACK: When Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor learnt Dilbar hook-step from Nora Fatehi; WATCH

Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor share a great camaraderie and have starred together in Street Dancer 3D. The duo is popular for their electrifying dance moves and it came as proof when they both nailed a famous hook step. Famous for her sizzling dance numbers, Nora Fatehi turned a dance master for the Stree 2 actor and taught her the iconic step of the chartbuster song Dilbar.

Back in 2019, when Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor were shooting for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, which starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role, they developed a great bond. The Bollywood divas jammed together on the viral hook step of the Dilbar song, and the video circulated on the internet.

Nora Fatehi, dressed in a hot red crop top and white shorts, was seen teaching her signature moves to Shraddha Kapoor. The video had the Baaghi actress wearing a pink kurta and white salwar, rocking her ethnic game as always.

The Bhuj actress shined as the dance choreographer and exuded confidence while patiently explaining each step. Shraddha, on the other hand, watched her intently and learned easily like a true student.

Further, the video ended with laughs, kisses and hugs as the Aashiqui 2 actor performed flawlessly and matched the energy of the dance master perfectly. Shraddha Kapoor looked so thrilled after acing the Dilbar hook step that she jumped in the air in excitement. Moreover, the actress didn't miss expressing her gratitude to Nora with a quick hug.

Advertisement

Watch the viral video:

For the uninitiated, Nora Fatehi's Dilbar song was a rage at the time of its release. Originally featured on Sushmita Sen in Sirf Tum (1999), the hit song was revamped with Neha Kakkar's voice in John Abraham’s action-drama Satyameva Jayate (2018). Nora Fatehi later reunited with John Abraham in Batla House (2019) on another popular song, O Saki Saki, which also turned out to be a huge chartbuster.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Madgaon Express, directed by Kunal Kemmu. She is awaiting the release of Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, set to hit the screens on August 15. Carrying strong buzz, the horror-comedy drama is clashing with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office.