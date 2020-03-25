Throwback: When Subhash Ghai replaced Sanjay Dutt with Jackie Shroff in the film Hero for THIS reason

Subhash Ghai took a big decision to replace Sanjay Dutt with Jackie Shroff in the 1983 film Hero co-starring Meenakshi Sheshadri. Read on to know what led him to take this drastic step.

Sanjay Dutt is currently one of the most popular and beloved actors of the Bollywood film industry. But there was a time when the actor became infamous for throwing tantrums on the sets of his films. As a result of this, he also lost numerous projects at that time. One such project was Subhash Ghai’s Hero featuring Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Sheshadri in the lead roles. While scrolling through some information on social media, we have come to know the reason behind Sanjay Dutt’s replacement in the film.

So the original tiff between the Prassthanam actor and Subhash Ghai originally began on the sets of the 1982 film Vidhaata. It is during the shoot of this film that Sanjay Dutt had reported misbehaved with Padmini Kolhapure. This behavior of the actor scared Padmini so much that she left the sets. When Subhash Ghai came to know about this incident, he not only confronted Dutt but also slapped him in front of everyone.

If reports are to be believed, the actor continued with his tantrums and unruly behavior on the sets. This is the reason why Ghai replaced him with Jackie Shroff in Hero and the rest is history! As we all know, the film went on to become a blockbuster hit. An official remake of Hero was made in 2015 featuring debutants Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in the lead roles. It was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Subhash Ghai himself.

