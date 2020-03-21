Throwback: When Suniel Shetty revealed Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and his surviving mantra in Bollywood

As Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn continue to rule the industry, we revisited their one their biggest competitor from the 90s Suniel Shetty’s interview where he spilled beans about their surviving mantra in the industry.

The Indian cinema has witnessed several actors ruling the industry during their times. Each one had their own style and mantra to survive and succeed in Bollywood from Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, to , and many more. And while the Gen Y actors have started taking over the industry now, there are certain stars which continue to rule for over 25 years and can still make the young stars have a run for their money. Amid these are and who made their debut almost at the same time in 1990s and have been ruling the industry ever since.

Interestingly, these stars witnessed a tough fight from Suniel Shetty who too stepped into Bollywood at the same time. Back then, the reports of tough competition between Suniel, Akshay and Ajay were quite rife. However, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Suniel, wherein the Border star was seen talking about his ‘healthy’ competition with Akshay and Ajay and also shared their surviving mantra. Talking about his competition with both the stars, Suniel said, “Akshay himself is a great martial artist. I believe someone who is the best in the Indian industry. He has changed the face of action also. So that is why there is a comparison all the time. Again, we are and we were good friends. Both being action heroes and both coming in at the same time has triggered this off. In real I am very fond of Akshay. Ajay is also very good at action. Son of Veeru Devgn so he is very well trained well versed with Hindi cinema and is again doing very well for himself.”

Furthermore, he went on to share the surviving mantra and revealed that they were surviving because of their action image. He also emphasised that this competitiveness with Akshay and Ajay helps him perform better. “I mean Akshay is a very good dancer also but I and Ajay are definitely there because of our action image. The thing is that I think it only encourages me to do better. When I see Ajay has done a good action, I want to do better in my next and I am sure he thinks that way and Akshay thinks that way also. So, the competition is very healthy,” Suniel added.

To note, both Akshay and Ajay have moved on from their action star image have tried their hands on different genres from romance, family drama to war drama and even comedy and continue to have interesting movies in the pipeline at the moment.

Credits :Lehren Retro

