Throwback to when Sushant Singh Rajput arm wrestled on the sets of Dil Bechara

Actor Sahil Vaid, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in "Dil Bechara", has shared a glimpse of how much fun the late actor used to be on set.
2751 reads Mumbai
Taking to Instagram, he reposted a video where Sushant beats the upcoming film's director Mukesh Chhabra in an arm wrestling match.

"And when the director @castingchhabra went arm wrestling against #manny the match lasted hardly a second!! I know because I was keeping the time. I however chose not to compete after seeing these results," Sahil captioned the video, which was originally uploaded by a journalist.

The video has left Sushant's fans emotional.

"He was such a fun loving person," a user commented.

"Such smiling happy person. Impossible to believe that he is no more," another one wrote of Sushant, who breathed his last on June 14.

"Dil Bechara", Sushant's last film, will release digitally on July 24.

The movie is an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Credits :IANS

