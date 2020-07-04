  1. Home
Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput grooved with Jacqueline Fernandez on The Humma Song and stole the show

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans continue to remember him fondly with throwback photos and videos. We stumbled upon a throwback video in which Sushant is seen dancing with Jacqueline Fernandez and it is unmissable.
It has been a while since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, and fans of the actor continue to remember him fondly. Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across Bollywood. While tributes continue to pour in for Sushant, ww stumbled upon a throwback video of the actor with Jacqueline Fernandez. The fun rehearsal takes us into a rigorous prep that Sushant and Jacqueline were doing back then. The talented actor was well known for his dancing and once again, this video proves the same.

In the throwback video, we get to see Sushant clad in black track pants and sneakers as he groves with Jacqueline Fernandez on the song Humma Humma. Their terrific rehearsal showcases the dancing talent of Sushant and surely reminds his fans of how talented the Chhichhore star was. Originally, the song was picturised on Aditya Roy Kapur and Sushant’s close friend Shraddha Kapoor. The video has been shared on social media by his fans as they paid remembered the actor fondly. 

Meanwhile, Sushant’s Drive co-star Jacqueline was shocked to hear about his untimely demise. She too paid an emotional tribute to Sushant after the news of his demise on June 14 broke. Along with her, several other stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan and others remembered Sushant in their prayers. The actor was found dead in his apartment on Sunday, June 14, after which the autopsy report confirmed that he died of asphyxia by hanging. His funeral took place in Mumbai on June 15, in the presence of his friends Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others. The actor’s last film, Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video with Jacqueline Fernandez:

