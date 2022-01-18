Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed that he feared ‘death’ the most

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death came as a shock to the country. It’s been over two years since the actor's demise, and his fans are still trying to come to terms with it. In an old interview, the ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ actor had shared his deep philosophical take and even revealed the thing he feared the most.

During an interview with trade analyst Komal Nahta, when Sushant was asked if there is anything he fears in life, he had replied, “Probably death. Because three hours that I sleep, I don’t know who I am. So that ‘not know who you are’ is slightly scary, probably that happens when you die too.”

Sushant’s one of the last posts before his death was about him remembering his mother, where he had talked about the “fleeting” nature of life. Sharing a collage of his picture with that of his mother’s, he’d written, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...”

Talking about the work front, Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore. He played the father of a school-going boy who attempts suicide over not being able to clear an engineering entrance exam. Sushant’s Chhichhore had also won a National Film Award. Before Chhichhore, Sushant also appeared in PK alongside Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan. For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput had breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.