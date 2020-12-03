Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed THIS movie left him in tears & it left Shraddha Kapoor in splits

In this throwback video, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen getting into a candid conversation with Pinkvilla while promoting Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

It has been almost six months ever since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence under mysterious circumstances. His death came as a shock to everyone and it is still difficult to come in terms with this harsh reality. Ever since this heartbreaking news surfaced, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s massive fan following has been sharing several endless pics and videos of Sushant on social media as a tribute to the late star. Amid this, we got our hands on a throwback video of Sushant wherein he was seen having a candid conversation with Pinkvilla along with his Chhichhore team.

In the video, Sushant was accompanied by , Tahir Raj Bhasin and Varun Sharma. During this candid conversation, the Chhichhore team was quizzed if they ever cried while watching a movie. To this, Shraddha stated she did, while Varun stated it was the movie Waqt which left him emotional. However, it was Sushant’s answer which grabbed the attention. The Dil Bechara actor replied that he was in tears after watching the horror movie American Haunting because he was scared. Interestingly, Sushant’s reply left Shraddha Kapoor in splits.

Take a look at Sushant’s throwback video:

For the uninitiated, Sushant breathed his last on June 14 this year. While there have been speculations about a foul play in the case, the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement directorate have been investigating several angles in the case. Meanwhile, his family and fans have been quite vocal about the case on social media and are seeking justice for Sushant.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares his old tweet about coming together as she seeks justice for him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×