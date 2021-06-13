THROWBACK: When Sushant Singh Rajput said playing MS Dhoni on screen was ‘more excitement than pressure’

Sushant Singh Rajput essayed the role of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Here is a look back at how the late actor felt while working on the movie.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and the news of his untimely demise came as a jolt to everyone. Fans of the actor mourned his loss back then and now, continue to celebrate his work. He left behind a legacy of incredible performances in several films like Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and many more. Among them, one of the most well-known works of the late actor was the 2016 release MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In the biopic, the late actor essayed the role of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Today, a year after his untimely demise, we travel back in time and share how the late actor felt about stepping into the shoes of India's most successful cricket captain. During the trailer launch event of the film, Sushant and Dhoni had opened up about how the former prepped for his role.

During the event, Dhoni revealed that he felt Sushant would be nervous about playing the role of the former Team India captain on the big screen. He confessed that the late actor ‘really scraped’ him in order to do justice to the difficult role. He explained that in order to do so, he used to ask him a lot of questions to get to know him better. “He used to ask me about how did I feel at that time, how do I feel now,” he said. Dhoni lauded the actor for the tremendous work he did in the film. He showered praises on him for the efforts he put into perfectly present cricket shots on screen. He even praised how SSR had nailed his signature 'helicopter shot' in the film.

Back in the day at the trailer launch, when the late actor was asked about his feelings on stepping into Dhoni's shoes, Sushant had shared that he wasn’t nervous about playing Dhoni’s role. In fact, he was excited to embody the role of the successful cricketer. He had shared beautiful words to define his experience working on the film. “There are films where you end up being a very good actor but there are very rare films where you end up being a very good human being,” he said.

The camaraderie that Dhoni and the late actor shared during the trailer launch, gave the world a glimpse of their bond. When the film was released, it managed to leave everyone impressed by the performance delivered by the late actor. From fans to critics, all lauded SSR for his effort to play Dhoni on screen. In his filmography, the film will always remain special.

