  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput was disappointed with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Homi Adajania production Raabta. However, the actress had later walked out of the project.
26136 reads Mumbai
Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput was disappointed with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput was disappointed with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. It’s been four days since the actor breathed his last and his fans and friends are still not able to come in terms with this heartbreaking reality. Besides, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate demise has also sparked a debate over nepotism prevailing in the showbiz industry. It has been reported that Sushant, being an outsider, was ignored and left out by the bigshots of the glamour world. In fact, netizens have been calling out celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and others for being unfair to the late actor.

While a lot is being said about Sushant’s struggle in Bollywood against nepotism, some of his old interviews have been doing the rounds on social media highlighting the Kai Po Che star’s disappointment with some of the leading names of the industry. Recently, another story from the past has surfaced stating that Sushant was quite upset with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta. This happened in 2015 when there were reports that Alia and Sushant will be sharing the screen space for the first time for Homi Adajania’s Raabta. However, soon it was reported that the Raazi star had made an abrupt exit from the project leaving the Raabta in a jeopardy.

The media reports had suggested that Alia walked out of Raabta for Karan Johar’s Shuddi opposite Varun Dhawan. Miffed with Alia’s decision, Sushant had made a cryptic tweet back then and wrote, “It's funny how people try to sabotage other's project 4 seemingly personal gains. These frivolous stories u do make 4 a better script than urs.” To note, this tweet has been deleted for his account now.

Talking about Sushant, the Chhichhore star was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. It was reported that he had committed suicide and was battling depression for quite some time now. Currently, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and is probing if it was a suicide or a professional rivalry.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister wants a detailed enquiry: The cartel story is scary

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Sushant has suffered a lot because of the movie mafia; Srk made fun of him at an award show, kareena said sara shouldn't date him, sonam laughed on kwk when she heard his name as an option on the rapid fire, salman once fought with him for that pos sooraj pancholi. They have bullied him a lot I feel so bad for him. Guys pls go and report their accounts, ban them, boycott them once and for all, let's teach these industry gundas a lesson. Enough is enough. BULLYwood murdabad

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

She is a piece of s*it. A disgrace

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

This is just not done. Karan, aditya,srk, salman, alia kareena and sonam you all have to pay for what you did to the poor boy, the public will tear you to shreds I promise

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

This snake has become the poster child of nepotism

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Raabta was a flop. Good decision. Even he also would have leave that film. Post it pinkvilla.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Alia bhatt would be nobody without her fans! She is a despicable and inhuman person with no compassion whatsoever. I was a huge fan of her but now it seems like she dsnt deserve to even be in bollywood. She had no right to mock anyone whether it was sushant or anyone else! On the koffee with Karan show she had disappointed me by criticizing sushant singh rajput, she had no right to! As for Karan Johar! His show should be banned because all it does is mock people!!!!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement