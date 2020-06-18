Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput was disappointed with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta
Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. It’s been four days since the actor breathed his last and his fans and friends are still not able to come in terms with this heartbreaking reality. Besides, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate demise has also sparked a debate over nepotism prevailing in the showbiz industry. It has been reported that Sushant, being an outsider, was ignored and left out by the bigshots of the glamour world. In fact, netizens have been calling out celebrities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and others for being unfair to the late actor.
While a lot is being said about Sushant’s struggle in Bollywood against nepotism, some of his old interviews have been doing the rounds on social media highlighting the Kai Po Che star’s disappointment with some of the leading names of the industry. Recently, another story from the past has surfaced stating that Sushant was quite upset with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta. This happened in 2015 when there were reports that Alia and Sushant will be sharing the screen space for the first time for Homi Adajania’s Raabta. However, soon it was reported that the Raazi star had made an abrupt exit from the project leaving the Raabta in a jeopardy.
The media reports had suggested that Alia walked out of Raabta for Karan Johar’s Shuddi opposite Varun Dhawan. Miffed with Alia’s decision, Sushant had made a cryptic tweet back then and wrote, “It's funny how people try to sabotage other's project 4 seemingly personal gains. These frivolous stories u do make 4 a better script than urs.” To note, this tweet has been deleted for his account now.
Talking about Sushant, the Chhichhore star was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. It was reported that he had committed suicide and was battling depression for quite some time now. Currently, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and is probing if it was a suicide or a professional rivalry.
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Sushant has suffered a lot because of the movie mafia; Srk made fun of him at an award show, kareena said sara shouldn't date him, sonam laughed on kwk when she heard his name as an option on the rapid fire, salman once fought with him for that pos sooraj pancholi. They have bullied him a lot I feel so bad for him. Guys pls go and report their accounts, ban them, boycott them once and for all, let's teach these industry gundas a lesson. Enough is enough. BULLYwood murdabad
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
She is a piece of s*it. A disgrace
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
This is just not done. Karan, aditya,srk, salman, alia kareena and sonam you all have to pay for what you did to the poor boy, the public will tear you to shreds I promise
Anonymous 26 minutes ago
This snake has become the poster child of nepotism
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Raabta was a flop. Good decision. Even he also would have leave that film. Post it pinkvilla.
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
Alia bhatt would be nobody without her fans! She is a despicable and inhuman person with no compassion whatsoever. I was a huge fan of her but now it seems like she dsnt deserve to even be in bollywood. She had no right to mock anyone whether it was sushant or anyone else! On the koffee with Karan show she had disappointed me by criticizing sushant singh rajput, she had no right to! As for Karan Johar! His show should be banned because all it does is mock people!!!!!