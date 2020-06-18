Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput was disappointed with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta

Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Homi Adajania production Raabta. However, the actress had later walked out of the project.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. It’s been four days since the actor breathed his last and his fans and friends are still not able to come in terms with this heartbreaking reality. Besides, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate demise has also sparked a debate over nepotism prevailing in the showbiz industry. It has been reported that Sushant, being an outsider, was ignored and left out by the bigshots of the glamour world. In fact, netizens have been calling out celebrities like , , and others for being unfair to the late actor.

While a lot is being said about Sushant’s struggle in Bollywood against nepotism, some of his old interviews have been doing the rounds on social media highlighting the Kai Po Che star’s disappointment with some of the leading names of the industry. Recently, another story from the past has surfaced stating that Sushant was quite upset with Alia Bhatt for walking out of Raabta. This happened in 2015 when there were reports that Alia and Sushant will be sharing the screen space for the first time for Homi Adajania’s Raabta. However, soon it was reported that the Raazi star had made an abrupt exit from the project leaving the Raabta in a jeopardy.

The media reports had suggested that Alia walked out of Raabta for Karan Johar’s Shuddi opposite . Miffed with Alia’s decision, Sushant had made a cryptic tweet back then and wrote, “It's funny how people try to sabotage other's project 4 seemingly personal gains. These frivolous stories u do make 4 a better script than urs.” To note, this tweet has been deleted for his account now.

Talking about Sushant, the Chhichhore star was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14. It was reported that he had committed suicide and was battling depression for quite some time now. Currently, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and is probing if it was a suicide or a professional rivalry.

