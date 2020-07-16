  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput went down on his knees to sign an autograph for a little fan & won hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking losses to Bollywood in 2020. A throwback photo of the late actor proves that he was a kind soul who was loved by his fans.
4851 reads Mumbai
Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput went down on his knees to sign an autograph for a little fan & won heartsThrowback: When Sushant Singh Rajput went down on his knees to sign an autograph for a little fan & won hearts
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad and untimely demise and fans of the late actor are still coming to terms with the loss. The talented star left the world for his heavenly abode back in June 14, 2020, and his death came as a huge shock to all. While fans continue to recall the actor with his terrific performances, some even have been sharing throwback photos with Sushant as tributes on social media. We stumbled upon one such photo with a little fan that is going viral on social media. 

In a viral photo on social media, late Sushant can be seen humbly going down on his knees to meet and greet a fan who came to get an autograph from him. In the photo. Sushant is seen clad in casuals as he goes down on his knees to sign an autograph for a little girl who was a fan. The photo of this gesture of the late star speaks volumes of his humility and hence, Sushant’s photos have been going viral on social media. 

The viral photo garnered several comments and hearts on Instagram and many fans have been expressing how much they miss the star post his tragic demise. 

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback photo with a fan:

Sushant was extremely active on social media a while back and often used to interact with his fans in the comments. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across Bollywood. The Mumbai police are investigating the case and many have recorded their statements including Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanoo Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. The actor’s last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Credits :Instagram (Fan Page)

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement