Throwback: When Sushant Singh Rajput went down on his knees to sign an autograph for a little fan & won hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking losses to Bollywood in 2020. A throwback photo of the late actor proves that he was a kind soul who was loved by his fans.

It has been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad and untimely demise and fans of the late actor are still coming to terms with the loss. The talented star left the world for his heavenly abode back in June 14, 2020, and his death came as a huge shock to all. While fans continue to recall the actor with his terrific performances, some even have been sharing throwback photos with Sushant as tributes on social media. We stumbled upon one such photo with a little fan that is going viral on social media.

In a viral photo on social media, late Sushant can be seen humbly going down on his knees to meet and greet a fan who came to get an autograph from him. In the photo. Sushant is seen clad in casuals as he goes down on his knees to sign an autograph for a little girl who was a fan. The photo of this gesture of the late star speaks volumes of his humility and hence, Sushant’s photos have been going viral on social media.

The viral photo garnered several comments and hearts on Instagram and many fans have been expressing how much they miss the star post his tragic demise.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback photo with a fan:

Sushant was extremely active on social media a while back and often used to interact with his fans in the comments. The actor was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and it sent shockwaves across Bollywood. The Mumbai police are investigating the case and many have recorded their statements including Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanoo Sharma, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. The actor’s last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

