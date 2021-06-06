Throwback: When Sushmita Sen considered taking her name off a beauty pageant due to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In an interview, Sushmita Sen opened up about her experience winning the Miss India beauty pageant and contending against Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sushmita Sen has amazed audiences from across the country with her incredible onscreen presence and stellar acting. Before making her successful debut in Bollywood, the diva stunned people with her inspiring modeling journey. The star first came into the limelight when she was crowned Miss India 1994 at the age of 18 and the same year, bagged the title of Miss Universe. In a popular chat show, Sushmita had opened up about her experience winning the Miss India beauty pageant.

Amid the discussion, the actress explained how she reacted when it was announced that she was the winner of the pageant. She said she was shocked after hearing her name as the winner and added that initially, she had considered taking her name off the contest when she found out that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also contending opposite her. She explained that Aishwarya, “is it for Miss India, why to bother contending with her and come back home, and say I tried mumma.”

Sushmita revealed that her mother encouraged her to go for the contest and lose to someone she thinks is the "most beautiful woman". The actress was so sure of not winning the beauty pageant that she had even asked her mother not to attend the show. In the same year Aishwarya went on to become the Miss World, and Sushmita became the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe. Over the years, both actresses have mesmerized everyone with their empowering journey, both in the modeling world and Bollywood.

