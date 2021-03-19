Throwback: When Taapsee Pannu revisited her 'bachpan' and shared her priceless PHOTO as a toddler

We recently stumbled upon a throwback childhood photo of Taapsee Pannu and it proves that she is a born poser. Check out the picture below.

Actor is currently honing her batting skills for the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu that is based on the life of Indian Women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. For the first time, the actress will be donning a cricketer hat and has been undergoing cricket training to perfect her role in the sports drama. The Pink star had shared a glimpse of it on social media. Being an avid social media user, Taapsee keeps her fans posted on her personal and work front.

The Badla star also often cherishes the old days of her childhood and shares her cute pictures. Speaking of this, it reminds us of the time when the actress revisited her bachpan and treated her fans to unseen adorable click from her childhood days. She shared a blast from the past and it is too cute to miss. Back in 2016, Taapsee shared a picture of herself as a toddler and wrote, “When bachpan revisits.” The post left everyone gushing over her cute looks. It showed the actress smiling as she is seen sitting and posing in a frock dress.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, earlier, speaking about her training regimen, Taapsee had shared, “I’ve never played the game before, have just been a spectator and a hyperventilating fan of the game. Being on the other side is going to be a huge challenge I’ve thrown at myself. But I feel pressure brings out the best in me. This is probably that one common trait I can identify between me and Mithali.”

