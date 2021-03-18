Throwback: When Taapsee Pannu shared her ‘funda’ of living & revealed how she lives her life & it is inspiring

In an old interview, Taapsee Pannu has stated that she does not "just survive but lives every moment of her life and thus that’s why she comes across as a person who is outspoken and bindaas.”

Actor is currently in a phase that every actor aspires to be as she is having back-to-back projects lineup ahead. Over the past few months, the actress has been juggling between the shoots of her projects and has been working round the clock to wrap up her forthcoming films. Besides her acting prowess, the Badla star is also known for living her life to the fullest. That’s the funda of her life- to live each and every moment of her life. As we speak of this, it reminds us of the time when the Pink actress had mentioned that she does not "just survive but lives each and every day of her life.”

In an interview with the Times of India, Taapsee was quoted saying, “Honestly, I feel that I live each and every moment of my life. I don’t survive! People try to pass everyday thinking 'ki chalo ye abhi aisa kar lete hai toh future accha ho jayega. There’s no point in thinking let’s hustle right now or stress now to ensure tomorrow will be better. No, I don’t believe in that funda.”

She added that she feels that ‘we need to live each and every day only then it is worth living our lives. Otherwise, it is just like you are dragging yourself and trying to survive.

“So I live my life. And that’s why I come across as a person who is outspoken, bindaas, and no-nonsense, Taapsee said.

On the professional front, the Judwaa 2 actress is currently honing her cricket skills for her forthcoming sports flick titled Shabaash Mithu. The movie will see her in the role of a professional cricketer and the actress has been taking cricket training for the same. She also has Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta in the pipeline.

Credits :Times of India

