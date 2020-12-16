THROWBACK: When Taimur gave us a glimpse of how he may end up following the footsteps of Saif Ali Khan

In a cute throwback video, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan can be seen flaunting his guitar skills. Take a look.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. However, their three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan grabs more eyeballs than his star parents nowadays. The paparazzi can never get enough of the chhote nawab of Pataudi palace. The star kid enjoys a major fan following on social media as well. Recently, we chanced upon a throwback video of the little munchkin in which he can be seen flaunting his guitar skills. The adorable throwback video features Taimur with Kareena's cousin Zahaan Kapoor, who is the grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor.

The baby boy can be seen playing the guitar with his uncle under a tree. Initially, the video was shared by Shaira Kapoor (Zahaan Kapoor's sister) on her Instagram story. Later, it went viral on social media. The video was captured when Taimur was enjoying some quality time with his parents Saif and Kareena in Pataudi Palace last year.

Take a look at the throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan here:

Meanwhile, Saif and Kareena are all set to welcome their second child in 2021. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz opposite . The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite . On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film also starred and Kajol in the lead roles. Next, he will be seen in Bhoot Police. The film also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan snaps Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur in one frame and its all things happy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×