Throwback: When Tiger Shroff admitted he was sure Disha Patani ‘would make for an amazing wife’

In an old interview, Tiger Shroff answered personal and professional questions asked by Twitter users. Take a look at what he said about his co-star Disha Patani.

Tiger Shroff and have been sparking dating rumours ever since the two appeared in the music video Befikra. The actors instantly grabbed everyone’s attention with their amazing onscreen presence and entered the limelight around the same time. The stars once admitted how comfortable they’re with each other because of the common interests they share. After co-starring in Baaghi 2, fans further started speculating the relationship they’ve with one another. However, the two never publicly confirmed any rumours and have always been good friends.

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Heropanti actor answered questions asked by fans on Twitter. Speaking of his professional life, the star revealed how he would love to be in a “full-blown romantic film” in the future. Responding to the question, Tiger admitted that he would love to; however, his line-up is “action-heavy” with films like Baaghi 3 and Rambo. Breaking the monotony of professional questions, one user asked, “What makes Disha Patani a perfect marriage material?”

The actor showered compliments on the actress, “She is a very loyal, independent, hardworking, honest and lovely person,” and further added, “So I am sure she would make for an amazing wife, whenever she is married.”

Meanwhile, the actors were recently snapped by the paparazzi while coming back from their mini trip to the Maldives. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next to . The film is slated to release on 13 May. On the other hand, Tiger has Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, releasing on 16 July.

Bollywood Hungama

