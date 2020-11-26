THROWBACK: When Tiger Shroff revealed how anxious he was on the sets of War infront of his idol Hrithik Roshan

In a past chat with Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff had revealed how anxious he was while working with Hrithik Roshan in the film War.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for his films like Baaghi, Heropanti and others, has time and again said that he idolises . Finally, the actor became lucky when he got an opportunity to share the screen space with his idol in Yash Raj Films’ action entertainer War. Tiger was literally over the moon at that time! However, in a quick chat session with Pinkvilla, the Baaghi actor had revealed how psyched he was while working with Hrithik Roshan in War.

Tiger said he was anxious with the thought of facing his Hrithik on the sets of War. He felt nervous during an action sequence, which was the first shot when both the actors came face to face. He was also nervous during the dance-off with Hrithik Roshan in the film. Tiger said that overall it was an amazing experience to work with the Greek God. In the throwback video, Tiger can be also seen discussing about the early success he has achieved with his first two films. The actor also said that when his third film failed at the box office, he faced a reality check. He also explained how he moved forward in life even with the fear of failure.

Check out the throwback video of Tiger Shroff here:

Earlier, in an interview with an entertainment magazine, on working with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff had said, “I think it’s an amazing experience working with him. I still can’t believe it that I’m facing the camera with him. Sometimes, I just go blank looking at him. I tell him, ‘I cannot believe I am with you, sir’”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff has two interesting films – Heropanti 2 and Ganapath in the pipeline.

