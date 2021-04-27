Throwback: When Tiger Shroff said the first time he met Disha Patani she was ‘limping’ with a foot cast

In an old interview, Tiger Shroff was asked about his first impression of actress Disha Patani and he recalled a hilarious incident. Take a look.

As one of the most talked-about Bollywood actors, Tiger Shroff and enjoy a massive fan base. They entered the limelight not too long ago and were quick to impress everyone with their acting skills. The two have been really close friends and often praise each other on social media and also in numerous interviews. They were recently spotted arriving back in Mumbai after a mini trip to the Maldives. In an old interview with Zoom, the two were asked about their first impressions meeting one another.

Tiger was asked about the first time he met Disha, to which the actor gave a hilarious reply. Recalling the funny incident, he revealed that when he first looked at Disha’s face, he thought she was “so beautiful.” However, he slowly looked down to her feet and noticed that “she was limping… she had a cast around her foot.” The two couldn’t control their laughter when the actor narrated the hysterical incident. Tiger was also asked about the one thing he would want Disha to do. To which, he adorably replied, “Work with me again” leaving everyone awestruck.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next to . Makers of the film unveiled the first song 'Seeti Maar' which has created a lot of hype for the blockbuster. Besides this, she is also shooting for Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham. On the other hand, Tiger has Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, as well as Vikas Bahl's directorial Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

