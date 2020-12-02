THROWBACK: When timeless beauty Rekha & Deepika Padukone shared a goodbye kiss at an event

In the throwback video, the evergreen style icon Rekha and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone can be seen bonding well with each other at an event.

Evergreen beauty is quite fond of actress . On various occasions, Rekha was seen praising Deepika Padukone for her performances in the films and also for her beauty. Now, recently, we have spotted a beautiful throwback video of Rekha and Deepika wherein both of them can be seen bonding well at an event and the latter can be seen sharing a goodbye kiss. They were at the Hello Hall of Frame Awards 2018. In the video, the evergreen style icon Rekha can be seen donning her signature Kanjeevaram silk saree.

While on the other hand, Deepika Padukone wore a white Falguni and Shane Peacock attire and she was looking like a dream in the same. The duo opted for a neat bun for the night. At the award ceremony, Rekha awarded Deepika with the Entertainer of the Year (Female) award while the Silsila actress was presented with the Cinematic Icon of the Year award by the Piku actress’ husband, actor .

Take a look at the throwback video of Rekha and Deepika here:

However, during Padmavaat success, Deepika received a handwritten note along with a gift from Rekha. The veteran actress had also gifted a gorgeous silk saree to Deepika after the release of Bajirao Mastani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next. Apart from Deepika, the film also stars new actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. They are currently shooting for the film in Alibag. Last month, they returned from Goa after wrapping up the first schedule there. Further, Deepika will be also seen in Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

