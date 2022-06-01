THROWBACK: When 'unemployed' KK took up a Sales job only to marry his ladylove Jyothy Krishna

Legendary singer KK is no more. Also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, the singer passed away at the age of 53 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal on May 31. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. The singer is now survived by his wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna and two children. The singer got married to his childhood sweetheart in the year 1991. Once, the singer-composer revealed that he had to take a job when he was unemployed to marry his ladylove.

Earlier, KK appeared on comedian-host Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Dr. Palash Sen, and Shaan. During the interactive session, the singer revealed that in order to marry his ladylove, he had to take up a sales job as he was unemployed at that time and his in-laws wanted him to get a job first. "I did that job for three months and then left it," KK added. For the unversed, KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favorite among music lovers in the country. He soon sang for several films and delivered chartbusting numbers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over KK's untimely demise. PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti." The news left the eminent singer's fans in shock as well and they too expressed their grief on social media.

