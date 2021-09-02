THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan felt ‘there is going to be a problem’ on realising Sidharth Shukla’s popularity

Sidharth Shukla rose to fame after his stint in Colors TV’s popular show Balika Vadhu. He had become a household name and was immensely popular. But, when he was all set to make his Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Varun had no idea about his popularity. But did you know? It was after the Dishoom actor realized the craze of his co-star he felt that this is going to be a problem for him.

In a press meet ahead of the release of their film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, had openly spoken about Sidharth Shukla’s popularity. He said in Hindi, "In Borivali, we were shooting... First, there were a couple of aunties, and I didn't pay much attention thinking there was a kids' market nearby. Then some school kids came calling Sidharth's name, that's when I realised there's going to be a problem." Some years later, Varun paid a visit to the sets of Bigg Boss, when Sidharth was a contestant on the show. Varun advised his old co-star to keep his cool and not lose his temper.

The entire TV and Bollywood industry is mourning the death of Sidharth Shukla currently. According to reports, Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

