THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan joked Alia Bhatt auditioned for Biwi No. 1 as she loved singing Mujhe Maaf Karna, CHECK Alpha actress' reply

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, two of Bollywood's brightest stars, have captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry in several successful films. The duo has worked together in three movies so far, showcasing their sizzling chemistry and dynamic pairing. Reflecting on their collaborations, Dhawan humorously mentioned during a promotional interview for Badrinath Ki Dulhania that Bhatt had auditioned for Biwi No. 1. Alia laughed it off!

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, When asked whether Alia Bhatt made her debut in Sangharsh or Biwi No. 1, Varun said it was Sangharsh and added that she had auditioned for Biwi No. 1. He mentioned that very few people know this, saying, "You know that song Muje Maaf Karna, kyunki Alia bohot acchi traha gaati thi bachpan me bhi, sho she gave that audition and wo live bhi audition kr skti hai abhi". (because Alia used to sing very well even in her childhood. So, she gave that audition and she could even perform thatt live audition.)

To this, The Alpha star laughed it off and said, "No, its not true".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Up next, the actress is currently busy shooting for Alpha, Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

In Alpha, she will share the screen with Sharvari Wagh, Pinkvilla revealed that Bobby Deol has come on board for the movie as the antagonist. Anil Kapoor is also reportedly part of the cast of this movie, directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next appear in Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers recently released the highly anticipated teaser for the series, which looks promising. The show is set to premiere on November 6, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. Additionally, Varun has upcoming projects including Kalees and Atlee's Baby John, as well as Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, featuring Janhvi Kapoor.

