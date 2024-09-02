Throwback: When Varun Dhawan thought SRK and Kajol were married; recalled feeling ‘galat’ when Gauri opened the door at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the iconic on-screen couples of Bollywood. No wonder, their remarkable chemistry left many confused if they were married in real life. Not just fans, even Varun Dhawan as a child was also convinced that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actors were a real-life couple. In fact, he was shocked to see Gauri Khan at King Khan’s house.

Back in 2015 Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon had come to the popular reality show, Comedy Nights With Kapil to promote their film, Dilwale. During the conversation, show host Kapil Sharma recalled watching Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in a theater and said his mother was convinced that SRK and Kajol were real-life husband and wife.

In response to this, Varun also shared his experience, stating, “Bachpan mein mujhe bhi aisa lagta tha (I used to think the same when I was a child). I thought you all were married. Till I met Gauri (Khan) ma’am, obviously.”

He further recounted an incident of collecting funds for a charity in childhood along with his friends. He went to Shah Rukh’s house, Mannat wondering he could get a good amount from there. However, to his surprise, Gauri opened the door. “Mujhe kuch galat laga uss waqt (I felt something was wrong at that time),” he said.

Amused by Varun’s story, the King actor impersonated Varun hilariously wondering what Varun must have thought, leaving everyone in splits. “Tum kaun ho? Kajol ke ghar mein kya kar rahi ho tum (Who are you and what are you doing in Kajol’s house)?” Shah Rukh said. Later, Varun went back to his home and spoke to his mother about it, who told him that Gauri is actually Shah Rukh’s wife.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked in several iconic movies like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan.

Meanwhile, Varun’s debut web show Raj & DK’s Citadel: Honey Bunny co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be released on November 7. In addition to this, he also has Kalees' directorial Baby John alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, backed by Atlee.