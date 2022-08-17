THROWBACK: When Vicky Kaushal called Katrina Kaif a 'great influence' in his life

Katrina Kaif needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has cemented her spot as one of the top actresses in the country today. Some of her hit movies include Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Namastey London, and others. In her personal life, Katrina is married to Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal. They are one of the most-loved real-life couples on the block. The stars got married in December last year and since then fans have been going gaga over their pictures. It was an intimate ceremony and their union came as a surprise for many. Since their wedding, Katrina and Vicky have flooded social media with their love-filled photos. Once in an interview, Vicky talked about his ladylove and called her a 'great influence' in his life.

Vicky talked about Katrina

In an interview with Hello magazine, Vicky spoke his heart out about his wife and expressed how fortunate he is to have found her. He said, "Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day.” Further talking about the last 2 years Vicky said, “There are a lot of blessings I could count for myself in these two terrible years. On the personal front, of course there was my marriage and knowing my family was safe and sound. On the professional front, I’m thankful for when shoots restarted."

Katrina Kaif's birthday week

To celebrate her 39th birthday, Katrina went on an exotic trip to the Maldives with her friends and family members. Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Ileana D'Cruz, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Isabella Kaif, and others accompanied her. They flooded social media with fun and exotic pictures from their tropical vacation. On July 19, they returned to the bay after having an amazing time on their tropical vacation.

Vicky Kaushal's professional career

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Phone Bhoot marks Katrina’s first attempt at the horror-comedy genre. Apart from this, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a key role. Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023. This isn’t all. Katrina will also be seen working with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. The film will go on floors next year.

