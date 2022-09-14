Throwback: When Vicky Kaushal sang 'Teri Ore' for Katrina Kaif before their wedding

In December 2021, prior to getting married, then-husband-to-be Vicky Kaushal sang ‘Teri Ore’ for then-wife-to-be Katrina Kaif. For the unversed, Teri Ore is a popular song from the movie Singh is King that was released way back in 2008.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. They both exude couple goals in their own charming way. In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Katrina Kaif revealed how Vicky Kaushal made her day on her birthday by saying that he did a 45-minute concert of every single song of hers and danced on entire songs. However, did you know that this is not the first time that Vicky Kaushal performed for his beautiful wifey? Read on to find out more.

Vicky Kaushal performs for Katrina Kaif on the song Teri Ore

In the Behind-the-Scene (BTS) video clip from Film Companion's Tape Cast interview, Vicky and Katrina were interacting very fondly with each other. While being seated on their respective couches, Vicky said, “I am actually excited to talk to you.” Katrina immediately quipped, “Thank you, I am very excited to talk to you as well.” Moments later, it can be seen in the video that Vicky sang Teri Ore for Katrina leaving fans falling in love with their sizzling chemistry.

About the song Teri Ore

Way back in 2008, the song Teri Ore garnered millions of views on YouTube and the song was a big hit. Sung by music artists Shreya Ghoshal and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the song featured actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in titular roles.

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage

After keeping their relationship hidden for a long time, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Prior to getting married, popular filmmaker Karan Johar had also spilled beans about the relationship between the duo. In an episode of the comedy show titled The Kapil Sharma Show, KJo indirectly said to the audience, Katrina, and the host, “Inke ghar main sabh ‘Kaushal’ mangal hai.” Well, here's hoping that all stays good in the hood for them in the future.

