THROWBACK: When Vicky Kaushal showed his Punjabi-ness as he danced to Ishq Tera Tadpave with friends; Watch

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and talented actors in Bollywood these days. Apart from his acting skills, the Masaan actor is also known for his love for Punjabi music as he is often seen grooving on them. In a video from last week, Vicky can be seen flaunting his Punjabi moves with his friends on a popular Punjabi song.

Vicky Kaushal grooves on Ishq Tera Tadpave

Last week, a video started doing the rounds on the internet in which Vicky Kaushal can be seen dancing his heart out to the popular Punjabi song Ishq Tera Tadpave. In the video, taken from a party, the actor can be seen grooving on Ishq Tera Tadpave as he is surrounded by his friends. A few months ago, a video of him shaking a leg on the song Obsessed spread like wildfire on the internet.

Check out the video:

Being a Punjabi himself, Vicky loves Punjabi songs and has often shared lip-syncing on popular tracks. While promoting Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan, a video of him grooving on Abhijay Sharma and Riar Saab's Punjabi song Obsessed went viral on the internet. It was shared extensively through reels etc on social media platforms.

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Vicky was last seen in the comedy-drama The Great Indian Family, alongside Manushi Chhillar. The film was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films; it was released on September 22 and met with mostly mixed critical response. He will be next portraying the former Chief of Army Staff Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Also starring Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, the film is slated to release on December 1st. He will also reportedly have a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Dunki will be hitting the theatres during the Christmas week of December this year. Apart from these, he is also doing a film titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and an untitled film with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk which will release on February 23rd, 2024.

