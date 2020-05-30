Throwback: When Vinod Khanna was injured on the sets of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar because of Amitabh Bachchan

Vinod Khanna was once injured on the sets of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar because of a mistake made on Amitabh Bachchan's part. Read on for further details.

There are times when Bollywood actors often get injured while shooting on the sets of movies. We can take multiple examples in this regard. Everyone surely remembers how Amitabh Bachchan was injured on the sets of Coolie. Bollywood’s superstar also incurred a serious injury while shooting for his film Chennai Express. The same happened to veteran actor Vinod Khanna while he was shooting for the 1978 movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, , Amjad Khan & others.

However, the actor was injured because of a mistake committed by none other than Big B himself. Yes, that’s right. It so happened that Amitabh Bachchan was supposed to throw a few plates towards Vinod Khanna during one of the scenes. However, he ended up throwing them with tremendous force because of which the latter was not able to hold himself properly and got injured. Later on, Big B also apologized to Vinod Khanna for his mistake.

However, the latter took the matter very lightly stating that such incidents often happen on the sets of movies. Talking about Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, the movie went on to become a blockbuster hit after its release in the theatres. Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna appeared together in multiple movies together back then. However, they did not collaborate for any new project after the release of the Prakash Mehra directorial. Talking about Vinod Khanna, the yesteryear actor left for his heavenly abode on 27th April 2017.

