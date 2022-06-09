THROWBACK: When Virat Kohli expressed his love for Anushka Sharma's character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked-about, admired, and loved celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot in 2017 in Italy in an intimate gathering. Since then, they have been living a happy life together. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been very public about their love for one another. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and are now a happy family of three. Anushka recently stepped away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma, to focus on her acting career and nurture her baby daughter.

Virat Kohli, apart from being a professional cricketer, is also a movie-buff. He also got married to one of India’s leading actresses. The cricketer was once asked about his wife’s favourite movie character. To this, he replied that it's Alizeh from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He expressed his love for the movie and Anushka’s character Alizeh as he said, “That character for me is my most favourite ever. I mean I still tell her often even now. Sometimes I sit down and open YouTube and watch that sequence of when she has cancer and the whole thing where Ranbir comes back.” The cricketer also went on to express his love for the song Channa Mereya which was an integral part of the movie.

Virat has always been appreciative of his wife’s work. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is not the only film of Anushka’s that he has hyped up. He also took to Twitter to promote her films Phillauri and Zero too which shows the supportive husband that he is.

The new mother in B-town is set to make her return to the movies with a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will soon premiere on an OTT platform. Apart from that, there is no other project that Anushka Sharma is working on, currently.

