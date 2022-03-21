Throwback: When Virat Kohli recalled his first meeting with Anushka Sharma: I behaved like a fool

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. They have been married for over four years and their love story appears to be a perfect fairy tale. For the uninitiated, Virat and Anushka dated each other for around three years before tying the knot in December 2017. While the couple preferred keeping their love life under the wraps, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of the ace cricketer wherein he recalled his first meeting with the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress.

During his interaction with Graham Bensinger on his show In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Virat recalled that he had met Anushka on the sets of a commercial they did together. The renowned cricketer said that he was jittery and nervous on the sets and ended up cracking a joke with Anushka immediately after meeting her which probably wasn’t the best thing to say and became a weird moment for him. Recalling the moment, Virat said, “She walked in and was looking taller than me. I said, 'Didn't you get a higher pair of heels than these?' She was like, 'Excuse me?', I said, 'I am just joking!' My joke actually became a weird moment for myself. I behaved like a fool, to be honest”.

Well, rest as we know is history. The couple started dating each other in 2014 following which Anushka was often seen cheering for Virat from the stands in several international matches. The couple, took the plunge in an intimate wedding in Italy, also have a daughter together named Vamika and they are enjoying every bit of their life with the little munchkin.