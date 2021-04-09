THROWBACK: When Virat Kohli recorded video of Anushka Sharma schooling a man for littering streets

In a throwback video recorded by Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma can be seen scolding a man for throwing garbage on the streets while sitting in a luxurious car.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress are active social media users. They keep posting several interesting pictures and videos on their social media handles to keep their fans updated. The couple has welcomed their first child Vamika on January 11, 2021. Since then they have been sharing several adorable pictures on the photo-sharing app. Now, we have come across a throwback video of Virat and Anushka wherein the actress can be seen schooling a man for littering streets. Interestingly, Virat had recorded the throwback video and shared the same on his Twitter handle.

In the clip, the actress can be seen scolding the man for littering the streets while sitting in his sedan. However, the video did not capture the man throwing garbage on the road though. While Anushka can be heard saying, “Why are you throwing garbage on the road, you cannot just throw plastic on the streets just like that.” She also asked the man to throw the garbage in a dustbin. Sharing the same on Twitter, Kohli wrote, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma.”

Take a look at the throwback video of Anushka Sharma here:

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Later, the man (identified as Arhhan Singh) shared a post on Facebook; he wrote, “Horrible! So I happened to carelessly litter a square millimetre of plastic while driving! A car passing by rolls their window down and there we have our wonderful Anushka Sharma ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person! While I’m apologetic for my carelessness, Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli a little etiquette and politeness in your dialogue wouldn’t have made you a lesser star! There are all kinds of manners and hygiene... verbal etiquette is one of them!”

“(It) was way less then the garbage that came out from your mouth... From your luxury car’s window... Or the trashy mind Virat Kohli to shoot and post this online... For whatever gains...” he added.

