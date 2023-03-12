THROWBACK: When Waheeda Rehman revealed Twinkle Khanna the one thing she had not done from her bucket list

Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman needs no introduction as her versatile acting ability and beauty is enough for it. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, she debuted in Hindi Cinema with the 1956 film CID which was directed by Raj Khosla. She has worked in several movies including Guide, Adalat, Trishul, Neel Kamal among others. Recently, the veteran actress appeared in an interview with Twinkle Khanna and revealed her bucket list wish that she hasn’t fulfilled yet. Well, the wish definitely shocked the Internet as it was totally unexpected.

Waheeda Rehman reveals bucket list wish

In a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Waheeda was asked about the one thing she hadn't completed on her bucket list. To this the veteran actress replied ‘Scuba diving.’ Her answer shocked Twinkle and she said ‘You want to go scuba diving at 81?’ Later, they share a high five and started making plans of going scuba diving together. For the unversed, this interview was held in 2019 where the writer-producer interviewed her three favourite women. After the interview, Twinkle took to her Twitter handle and wrote ‘Love her spirit! We already have a young and able-bodied gentleman who has volunteered to take her underwater. I would not trust him on land though:) Homi get on with it:).’

Check out the video here

About Twinkle Khanna

Talking about her professional front, Twinkle Khanna released her first non-fiction book Mrs. Funnybones in the year 2015. The book went on to become a bestseller. In her second book titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, Twinkle narrated the life journey of Muruganantham in one of the stories, and it was later made into the film Pad Man, starring Twinkle’s husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Waheeda Rehman reveals the reason for calling Dev Anand 'decent flirt' and it has a 'Guide' connect