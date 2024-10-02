THROWBACK: When young Rishi Kapoor said he would consider himself lucky to see his children work in Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor hailed from the Kapoor family in Bollywood, which entertained audiences for four generations. He starred in back-to-back hits during the ‘70s and ‘80s, gaining nationwide recognition. During that time, he was asked if he would like his children to enter showbiz, and the actor replied that he would consider himself lucky to see his children in Bollywood. Further, he requested the audience to welcome his children with open hearts and accept them like they did other for his family members.

At the peak of success in his career during the ‘80s, Rishi Kapoor sat down for an interview with ITMB shows in 1987. During the conversation, the interviewer asked Rishi, as acting runs in the blood of their family, if he would like his kids to join showbiz. In his reply, he expressed that he would feel grateful if his kids got into film industry and get the same love and acceptance that audiences gave him and his family members.

The Mulk actor said that he begs the audiences with folded holds to bless them so that they can continue to entertain the audiences with their craft in return for the love they have received. Rishi added, "Agaar mere bacche bhi iss film industry mein aana chahe toh aap unhe bhi open heart se welcome kare aur aapna aashirwad de. (If my kids want to come into the film industry, then please welcome them with open hearts and bless them.)"

Further, in the interview, he was asked if he would get angry over their decision to be a part of Bollywood. But, the actor shared his experience and jokingly said, "Mere pitaji ne koi danda leke mere saar pe toh mara nahi tha ki tumhe filmo mein kaam karna hoga. (My father didn't beat me up with a stick and asked me to come into films)" For the unversed, his father, Raj Kapoor, made his debut film, Bobby, which made Rishi an overnight star.

Furthermore, he expressed that if a person has both craft and luck, it's an ideal combination for a successful career. Rishi took a jibe at himself and quipped that even he was in the industry due to his luck, not his craft of acting.

Rishi Kapoor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who debuted in 2008, has established himself as a successful actor. On the other hand, his daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is a fashion designer and an entrepreneur.

