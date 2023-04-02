THRWOBACK: When Parineeti Chopra said that she 'Don't want to marry any politician ever'

Rumoured couple Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP, Raghav Chadha are often snapped together. Their relationship rumours started when the two were spotted making a stylish appearance outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Well, now there are reports that their roka ceremony will soon take place and they will make an official announcement. Recently, in an old video surfaced online, we can see Parineeti making a statement that she will never ever marry a politician and fans are reacting to it.

When Parineeti Chopra said she don’t want to marry any politician

The video was from an old interview of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra where she was asked about the celebrities she would like to marry. When asked about marrying politicians, the actress replied, “The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever.” Furthermore, Parineeti was asked about the qualities of an ideal partner to which she said, “He should be funny, he should smell really good and he should respect me.” As soon as the video surfaced, several fans started commenting under the post. A user wrote, ‘That’s why they say, never say never!’

Parineeti Chopra’s work

Parineeti was going through a challenging phase in her acting career with back-to-back box office failures. However, she bounced back with the success of Uunchai, which featured a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and others in the pivotal roles. Now, the actress is teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila and is reportedly reuniting with Akshay Kumar for the Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill biopic, which is set to go on floors soon.

