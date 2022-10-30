Thumakeshwari, First Class: TOP 10 songs of Varun Dhawan that will force you to get up and dance

Actor Varun Dhawan is currently on cloud nine as his song Thumakeshwari from his upcoming film Bhediya is being loved by the audience. The song was unveiled at a grand launch event at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy and he received immense love from the fans. Every time a Varun song releases, it takes the internet by storm. In the past, we have seen his songs hitting chartbusters and ruling clubs and pubs. From Thumakeshwari, and Naach Punjabaan to The Disco song, we have a list of his TOP 10 songs that will compel you to hit the dance floor: Thumakeshwari - Bhediya

Varun has collaborated with Kriti Sanon for the second time after Dilwale. It looks like fans totally love watching them on the big screen. The duo set the screens on fire with their impressive moves in the song Thumakeshwari. The peppy number grabbed everyone's attention instantly. With Shraddha Kapoor's special appearance as Stree, it has doubled the excitement amongst the audience. The track is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur and Ash King. In the coming days, this song will definitely rule the clubs.

First Class - Kalank Varun hit the bull's eye with his song First Class. Apart from the peppy music, his cool hook step got everyone grooving. From tiny tots to adults, people from all age groups were seen copying Varun's moves. He was seen dancing with Kiara Advani. It was their first collaboration and that got everyone quite excited. The song was crooned by Neeti Mohan and Arijit Singh.

Husnn Hai Suhaana - Coolie No.1 Even though it was a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's song, but it ended up receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Husnn Hai Suhaana featured Varun and Sara Ali Khan. The nostalgia factor, upbeat music and fresh faces did the magic.

Saturday Saturday - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Alia Bhatt and Varun are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in town. Every time they appear in a film, it ends up becoming a blockbuster. Even when it comes to their songs, they manage to make everyone hit the dance floor. Saturday Saturday song from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was no different. Sung by Indeep Bakshi, Akriti Kakkar and Badshah, it is still one of the most-played songs at parties and weddings.

The Punjaabban - JugJugg Jeeyo Varun's latest song The Punjaabban from JugJugg Jeeyo took the internet by storm. The song also featured Kiara, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The hook step became a rage across the country. The dance number was sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy.

Tamma Tamma - Badrinath Ki Dulhania Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's old song Tamma Tamma was remade for Varun and Alia's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It was highly loved by the audience. From clubs, and birthday parties to weddings, it is played on every occasion. Varun and Alia's pair was one of the reasons behind its success. Also, the makers roped in Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal to sing the song, which was an additional advantage.

Sau Tarah Ke - Dishoom Varun appeared with John Abraham in this one. Their bromance was the main attraction in the song. The audience was charmed by their presence. It was sung by Jonita Gandhi and Amit Mishra.

Garmi - Street Dancer 3D Varun and Nora Fatehi literally made everyone feel HOT with their crackling dance moves in the song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. It still is one of the most played songs in the pubs. The foot-tapping number was sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 - Judwaa 2 Salman Khan's song Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 was remade for Varun's Judwaa. The choreography was mostly retained from the original song. It also featured Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It gained momentum after Salman also did the hook step with Varun. The song still continues to make everyone go gaga.

The Disco song - Student of the Year Last but not the least, The Disco song from Karan Johar's Student of the Year. It is already 10 years since the song has released but its popularity keeps increasing. Varun, Alia and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut with this film. The trio stole the show with their dance moves in this peppy number. It was sung by Benny Dayal and Sunidhi Chauhan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao reunite on Stree 2 in 2023; Varun Dhawan to join in as Bhediya