Thunivu: Ajith Kumar to play a character inspired by a real-life person in H Vinoth’s film; Report
Ajith Kumar is reportedly playing a character inspired by a real-life person in Thunivu, which is touted to be a heist film
Ajith Kumar is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of his upcoming film Thunivu, in Bangkok. The much-awaited project marks Ajith’s third collaboration with the talented filmmaker H Vinoth. The actor-director duo’s last two outings, Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai were major commericial hits. The official posters of Thunivu, which were released a couple of days back, went viral on social media. Ajith Kumar looked intense in the official posters, which featured him in a new look with grey hair and a long beard.
A new update regarding the popular star’s character in H Vinoth’s film has been doing rounds on social media recently. According to the grapevine, Ajith Kumar is playing a character, which is based on a real-life person named Labh Singh, a former police officer turned militant, in the film. Reportedly, Thunivu is based on the 1987 Punjab bank robbery case, which had its final verdict after 30 years, in 2019. Labh Singh was the mastermind behind this massive bank robbery, which was conducted to support the development of the Khalistan Commando Force.
The new reports regarding Ajith Kumar’s character in Thunivu have left his fans and film fanatics highly excited. The celebrated actor had proved his expertise in playing grey-shaded characters many times earlier, in films like Vaali and Mankatha. As per the latest updates, Thunivu will feature will mark Ajith's comeback to the grey-shaded roles, after a long gap. However, these reports are not confirmed by the makers, yet.
But, it has been revealed that Thunivu will feature Ajith Kumar in two different get-ups, as the actor will be portraying the different phases of his character. The H Vinoth directorial features popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier as the female lead. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Manju is playing a pivotal role in the film, but might not have a romantic track with leading man Ajith. The highly anticipated project, which is produced by Boney Kapoor, is expected to hit the theatres for Pongal 2023.
