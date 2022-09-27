Thunivu: Ajith Kumar to play a character inspired by a real-life person in H Vinoth’s film; Report

Ajith Kumar is currently busy with the final schedule shooting of his upcoming film Thunivu, in Bangkok. The much-awaited project marks Ajith’s third collaboration with the talented filmmaker H Vinoth. The actor-director duo’s last two outings, Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai were major commericial hits. The official posters of Thunivu, which were released a couple of days back, went viral on social media. Ajith Kumar looked intense in the official posters, which featured him in a new look with grey hair and a long beard.

A new update regarding the popular star’s character in H Vinoth’s film has been doing rounds on social media recently. According to the grapevine, Ajith Kumar is playing a character, which is based on a real-life person named Labh Singh, a former police officer turned militant, in the film. Reportedly, Thunivu is based on the 1987 Punjab bank robbery case, which had its final verdict after 30 years, in 2019. Labh Singh was the mastermind behind this massive bank robbery, which was conducted to support the development of the Khalistan Commando Force.