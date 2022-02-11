A Thursday on my mind: Yami Gautam’s wordplay & new monochrome PICS has us in awe

Yami Gautam has been all over the headlines recently because of her upcoming thriller A Thursday. Yesterday, the trailer of the film dropped and netizens have welcomed it with raving reviews and awesome reactions. Yami is also quite active on social media and often treats her fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life with her army of fans. Speaking of which, the actress ensured to promote her new film on Instagram, and she did so as she posted a slew of new monochrome pictures on the ‘gram.

A few hours back, Yami took to the photo and video sharing application and posted several stunning pictures. In these photos, Yami can be seen dressed in a pretty dress with a knot detailing in the front. The Vicky Donor actress struck several intense and breathtaking poses. She kept her hair open, and the makeup looked flawless in the black-and-white effect. Sharing these pictures, Yami captioned the post with some witty wordplay which not-so-subtly promoted her film as well. The caption read, “A Thursday on my mind! (black heart emoji)”.

As soon as Yami shared the post, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from her fans.

Take a look:

Starring in Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, Yami Gautam will be experimenting with the genre of suspense thriller for the first time. The makers fittingly dropped the film's trailer yesterday, on a Thursday. Earlier, the 30 second-teaser had shown Yami strolling in a kindergarten with audio of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' in the background.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that A Thursday will be releasing on 17 February. The film will release on February 17, which also happens to be a Thursday. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

