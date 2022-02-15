A Thursday Screening: Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan & others glam the splendid event; PICS

Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia are all geared up for the release of her upcoming suspense thriller film 'A Thursday’. Just a few days back the trailer of the movie was dropped and it left the viewers quite excited for its release. In the trailer, we saw Yami portrayed as a kidnapper who is ready to kill. Apart from Yami and Neha, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma. Helmed by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, the movie is all set to have its digital release on 17th February. Today, the makers held a grand screening in the city and numerous celebrities graced the event.

The first one to catch our eyes was of course the lady of the hour, Yami Gautam. Yami looked absolutely enchanting in a gorgeous black dress and her hair was done in beautiful beachy waves. She paired the look with some black heels. Her face glowed with happiness and her smile was infectious. Another stunning lady who was present in the event was none other than Yami’s co-star, Neha Dhupia. Neha turned heads with her breath-taking look. Clad in a silky green kaftan, Neha looked no less than a greek goddess.

Take a look:

Coming to the men who were a part of the event, Atul Kulkarni looked super smart. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan looked quite dashing as he posed for the shutterbugs. He went for a casual look, sporting a black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers. He also sported stubble hair, giving him a handsome, rugged look. Numerous other celebrities too were a part of this grand event.

Take a look:

Also Read: A Thursday: Hina Khan's account hijacked by Yami Gautam, how did she get it back? Actress tells