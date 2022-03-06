A Thursday Success Party: Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia are all smiles at the grand event; PICS

Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia's much-awaited thriller movie ‘A Thursday’ has become the talk of the town ever since it was released on the OTT platform. The star cast has received positive reviews from fans and critics as well. A Thursday also stars Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Apart from Yami, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni's strong performance, the movie also had a bunch of cute children. If you're clueless, A Thursday is the story of playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) who takes as many as 16 kids hostage. On Saturday, the whole team celebrated the grand success of the movie with a party and mind you, the party invitees looked just too gorgeous.

Talking about the lady of the hour, Yami Gautam - god, did she look absolutely gorgeous! She wore a short navy blue-black dress with a unique design and it was hard to keep our eyes off her. On the other hand, Neha Dhupia looked like an angel in black and white attire. She was accompanied by her hubby Angad Bedi who looked smart in a denim on denim look.

Take a look at the pics:

Atul Kulkarni looked quite crisp in a white tee and blue jeans. On the other hand, the handsome Karanvir Sharma looked like the charmer he is in black jacket that he paired with white jeans.

Though people made speculations that ‘A Thursday’ is a sequel to Naseeruddin Shah starrer A Wednesday, Yami cleared the air during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. She said, “I think the obvious reason people are feeling, you know, is it a ‘spiritual’ sequel is the title, and the fact that of course, it’s Ronnie who’s backing this as well. But to clarify, no it is not a sequel of any kind to A Wednesday”.

